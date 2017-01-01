View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 2495 results
APA, Cooper sign deal to develop Gippsland Basin gas projects in Australia APA Group has entered into non-binding heads of agreement with Cooper Energy to develop Gippsland Basin gas projects in Australia.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
India’s ONGC may acquire Hindustan Petroleum for $6.6bn India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is reportedly seeking to acquire a majority stake in the fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in a deal worth Rs 440bn ($6.6bn).
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Air Liquide wins 20-year hydrogen supply contract from Pemex Air Liquide México has secured 20-year hydrogen supply contract from the Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Andalas Energy completes feasibility study for 60MW gas to power project in Indonesia Andalas Energy and Power provided an update on its activities in Indonesia including the completion of a feasibility study for its first 60MW wellhead gas to power project in partnership with Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil company (Project) in the Jambi province of Sumatra.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Petrobras approves settlements to end four individual lawsuits in US Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has approved the conclusion of settlements to end four individual lawsuits filed before the Federal Court of New York, US.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 10-year deal with an independent energy trader Vitol to supply liquid petroleum gas (LPG).
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Enterprise Products Partners signs natural gas processing agreements Enterprise Products Partners has renegotiated and extended an agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra’s production in the Pinedale Field in southwestern Wyoming.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
XOS launches sulfur and chlorine analyzer for petroleum refineries XOS announced the worldwide release of Sindie +Cl, a sulfur and chlorine analyzer that delivers two critical measurements with one push of a button and zero hassle.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Panoro Energy signs sale and purchase agreement with BW Energy Gabon Panoro Energy fully-owned subsidiary Pan-Petroleum Gabon signed a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BW Energy Gabon (BWEG), a subsidiary of BW Offshore, the global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Gazprom to drill appraisal well at Ayashsky licence block Gazpromneft-Sakhalin, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, has signed a contract with Hakuryu 5, a subsidiary of Japan Drilling, regarding the leasing of a drilling rig for construction of a prospecting and appraisal well at the Ayashsky licence block, located on the continental shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
GE to provide plant-wide technology solution for LNG export facilities in US Venture Global LNG (Venture Global) has selected GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide a plant-wide technology solution for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities under development in Louisiana.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Matador, Five Point form Delaware Basin midstream JV Matador Resources has formed a joint venture with a subsidiary of Five Point Capital Partners to operate and expand midstream assets in the Delaware Basin in the US.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Study finds gaps in cyber security readiness in US oil and gas industry A study has found gaps in cyber security readiness in American oil and gas industry even though 68% of the companies faced at least one security compromise in the past year.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
KCA Deutag secures platform drilling contract Global drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract extension by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company for platform drilling services on its three platforms offshore Sakhalin Island in Russia.
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News
Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > News