Refining & Petrochemicals News

APA, Cooper sign deal to develop Gippsland Basin gas projects in Australia
By EBR Staff Writer
APA Group has entered into non-binding heads of agreement with Cooper Energy to develop Gippsland Basin gas projects in Australia.
India’s ONGC may acquire Hindustan Petroleum for $6.6bn
By EBR Staff Writer
India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is reportedly seeking to acquire a majority stake in the fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in a deal worth Rs 440bn ($6.6bn).
Air Liquide wins 20-year hydrogen supply contract from Pemex
By EBR Staff Writer
Air Liquide México has secured 20-year hydrogen supply contract from the Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex.
Andalas Energy completes feasibility study for 60MW gas to power project in Indonesia
Andalas Energy and Power provided an update on its activities in Indonesia including the completion of a feasibility study for its first 60MW wellhead gas to power project in partnership with Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil company (Project) in the Jambi province of Sumatra.
Petrobras approves settlements to end four individual lawsuits in US
Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has approved the conclusion of settlements to end four individual lawsuits filed before the Federal Court of New York, US.
ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol
By EBR Staff Writer
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 10-year deal with an independent energy trader Vitol to supply liquid petroleum gas (LPG).
Enterprise Products Partners signs natural gas processing agreements
Enterprise Products Partners has renegotiated and extended an agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra’s production in the Pinedale Field in southwestern Wyoming.
XOS launches sulfur and chlorine analyzer for petroleum refineries
XOS announced the worldwide release of Sindie +Cl, a sulfur and chlorine analyzer that delivers two critical measurements with one push of a button and zero hassle.
Panoro Energy signs sale and purchase agreement with BW Energy Gabon
Panoro Energy fully-owned subsidiary Pan-Petroleum Gabon signed a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BW Energy Gabon (BWEG), a subsidiary of BW Offshore, the global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry.
Craig International signs global agreement with Shell
Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.
Gazprom to drill appraisal well at Ayashsky licence block
Gazpromneft-Sakhalin, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, has signed a contract with Hakuryu 5, a subsidiary of Japan Drilling, regarding the leasing of a drilling rig for construction of a prospecting and appraisal well at the Ayashsky licence block, located on the continental shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk.
GE to provide plant-wide technology solution for LNG export facilities in US
Venture Global LNG (Venture Global) has selected GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide a plant-wide technology solution for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities under development in Louisiana.
Matador, Five Point form Delaware Basin midstream JV
By EBR Staff Writer
Matador Resources has formed a joint venture with a subsidiary of Five Point Capital Partners to operate and expand midstream assets in the Delaware Basin in the US.
Study finds gaps in cyber security readiness in US oil and gas industry
By EBR Staff Writer
A study has found gaps in cyber security readiness in American oil and gas industry even though 68% of the companies faced at least one security compromise in the past year.
KCA Deutag secures platform drilling contract
Global drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract extension by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company for platform drilling services on its three platforms offshore Sakhalin Island in Russia.
