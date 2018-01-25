Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Air Products to build syngas supply facility for BPCL’s Kochi Refinery in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2018

Air Products has signed an agreement to build, own and operate a new syngas production facility in India for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Under the long-term agreement, Air Products will build the new syngas production facility at the BPCL’s Kochi Refinery located at Ambalamugal, near Kochi in Kerala.

Featuring Air Products’ cryogenic gas separation technologies, the new facility will be equipped to produce a hydrogen/carbon monoxide syngas.

The resulting syngas will be supplied to the BPCL’s new Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP), which is currently under development to serve the growing domestic market in India.

The syngas unit will employ Air Products’ proprietary cryogenic gas separation technologies to produce a hydrogen/carbon monoxide syngas which will feed the new PDPP.

Air Products said it already operates an industrial gas complex to support the BPCL’s Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the 190,000 barrels per day Kochi refinery.

The industrial gas complex is designed to provide hydrogen, syngas, nitrogen and oxygen for BPCL's Kochi Refinery and petrochemicals complex, supporting the nation's outsourced hydrogen needs.

BPCL refineries director Ramachandran said that the commissioning of the IREP in 2017 has made the BPCL Kochi Refinery the largest Public Sector refinery in India.

The IREP produces auto-fuels which comply with the required Bharat Stage IV (Euro IV) specifications.

BPCL Kochi Refinery executive director Prasad Panicker said: “The PDPP enables BPCL to enter the Indian petrochemical market and enhance the value obtained from its refining operations.

“BPCL values having a long-term reliable supply of syngas and other industrial gases to support these new petrochemical production units.”

 The Kochi Refinery, which is one of the BPCL’s two refineries in India, has a crude oil refining capacity of 15.5 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA).

Image: Air Products & Chemicals headquarters in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, US. Photo: courtesy of CyberXRef/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.