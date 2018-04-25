Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Albemarle, DuPont to collaborate in hydroprocessing

Published 25 April 2018

Albemarle and DuPont have entered into an exclusive collaboration in licensing the latter’s IsoTherming hydroprocessing technology and providing aftermarket products and services.

Albemarle is a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, and is the primary hydroprocessing catalyst manufacturer for the DuPont IsoTherming hydroprocessing technology, making clean fuels production more cost efficient for refiners.

IsoTherming is an innovative hydroprocessing technology that can lower capital and operational costs.

Albemarle clean fuels technologies VP Annemie Donkers said: "We are excited to collaborate with DuPont in supporting the IsoTherming technology.

"We look forward to further development of our IsoTherming catalyst application know-how with DuPont, to meet our clients' most challenging process conditions."

DuPont clean technologies global business leader Eli Ben-Shoshan said: "Albemarle is a trusted catalyst manufacturer in the industry which is why we pursued a partnership with them. 

“Together, we offer the global refining and mid-stream industries unique IsoTherming solutions for hydrotreating and mild hydrocracking backed by solid hydroprocessing expertise and cutting-edge innovation."

Source: Company Press Release.

