Refining & Petrochemicals News

Amec Foster Wheeler JV wins major master services agreement contract from Arrow Energy in Australia

Published 05 June 2017

A joint venture involving Amec Foster Wheeler has been awarded a five-year Engineering Master Services Agreement (MSA) by Arrow Energy to support its Coal Seam Gas (CSG) development and production in Queensland, Australia.

Arrow is a standalone company owned by a joint venture between Shell and PetroChina (a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, CNPC), and supplies approximately 20% of Queensland’s natural gas requirements.

The MSA will be delivered by a joint venture between Clough, Amec Foster Wheeler and China Petroleum Engineering (CACJV). The parties to the JV have been successfully delivering engineering and other services for Arrow Energy’s upstream assets for a number of years. This includes the completion of the front end engineering design (FEED) contract for Arrow’s proposed Bowen Gas Project.

The first project awarded under the MSA is the FEED for the expansion to the Tipton Gas Processing Facility, which is part of Arrow’s strategy to further develop their Queensland CSG reserves.

John Pearson, President, Oil, Gas & Chemicals, Amec Foster Wheeler said: " This contract win recognises the proven expertise of our oil and gas team who have been delivering excellence to CSG resource owners in Australia since 2003. We have been working with Arrow Energy since 2012 on a range of projects and are delighted to have the opportunity to continue to support our customer for a further five years.

Moreover, the contract supports our strategic objectives - to grow our unconventionals business and to expand our asset support globally."



Source: Company Press Release

