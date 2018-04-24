Badger licenses refining technology for Gulei Refining Integrated Project

Fujian Gulei Petrochemical (GLPC) has selected Badger Licensing’s technologies for a 600 KTA grassroots ethylbenzene/styrene monomer (EB/SM) plant being built in Gulei Economic Development Zone, Zhangzhou City in the Chinese province of Fujian.

The contract includes technology license, process design and start-up services. GLPC is a joint venture of Dynamic Ever Investments Limited, a joint venture of Taiwan shareholders, and Fujian Petrochemical Company, Limited, a joint venture of Sinopec and Fujian Province.

The new EB/SM plant will be part of the Gulei Refining Integrated Project, one of several integrated refinery and petrochemical complexes being developed in China.

The plant will utilize Badger’s proprietary EBMax1 technology integrated with Badger’s proprietary styrene technology. Basic engineering design work is about to begin and the plant is scheduled for mechanical completion and startup in 2020.

Badger president Dana Johnson said: “The Gulei Refining Integrated Project is the largest cross-Taiwan Strait cooperation project in the petrochemical industry and we are very proud to be associated with it.

“Badger’s extensive and proven commercial experience, together with the significant technological advantages which provide a low cost of production, were instrumental in this award. We look forward to working with GLPC on this unprecedented project to ensure the successful design, startup and operation of the plant.”

Styrene monomer, with a worldwide capacity of over 30 million metric tons per annum, is a precursor to the production of a variety of polymer derivatives, including polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR).

Badger’s EBMax and styrene technologies have been licensed more than 30 and 50 times, respectively, for plants around the world.

Badger Licensing LLC, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a venture of affiliates of TechnipFMC and ExxonMobil.

Badger Licensing is principally engaged in developing, marketing, and licensing technologies for ethylbenzene, styrene monomer, cumene and bisphenol A.

Source: Company Press Release