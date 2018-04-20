Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

BlueFin, Emerson partner to provide Roxar gauge technology to US refineries

Published 20 April 2018

BlueFin and Emerson have entered into a working partnership agreement to deliver the Roxar gauge technology to refineries in the US Gulf of Mexico (GoM) region.

The partnership will deliver a combined offering of Emerson's Roxar Downhole Pressure and Temperature Gauge technology coupled with BlueFin's installation services and chemical injection systems.

Emerson, a U.S. automation solutions-focused company, specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality gauges for permanent installation in oil and gas reservoirs.

The company's Roxar Downhole Pressure and Temperature Gauge product features quartz crystal measurements for reliable operation in the most extreme well conditions.

The reliability, vast track record and new advanced high pressure and high temperature rating of the Roxar gauges brings a distinctive offering to the GoM region, empowering operators to efficiently explore new untapped reservoirs and make fully informed decisions throughout the well's lifetime.

A more recent Roxar product announcement, the Downhole Wireless PT Sensor System, delivers field-proven wireless monitoring solutions with crucial well integrity data.

This product feat measures real-time pressure and temperature in the B annulus behind the production casing in subsea wells. To date, the Downhole Wireless PT Sensor System has more than 28 successful deployments.

BlueFin completions vice president Wense Savala said: "Emerson, with the highest quality of technology in areas of downhole pressure and temperature measurement, flow metering, corrosion and erosion monitoring solutions, and reservoir modeling, provides the tools operators need to help make informed decisions across the prospect lifecycle."

BlueFin's Completion Services team's experience spans more than 20 years from various major oilfield service companies. This group was assembled as the first independent to offer upper completion solutions to improve response times to upstream operators both onshore and offshore.

BlueFin executive vice president Kerry Broussard said: "We are excited to see this partnership come to fruition to combine BlueFin's reputation for quality service with Emerson's reputation for quality products.

“Emerson has a reliable and robust Roxar downhole pressure and temperature measurement solution that has been proven in the North Sea and other areas for a long time.

“Through this partnership with Emerson, BlueFin will now be the only independent service company to have the depth to compete at a high level and deliver a full suite of products and services in multi-line systems. As our industry evolves, the need for new and advanced technology in the completions space continues to drive our focus." 

BlueFin, a GATE Energy company, is a Louisiana-based firm specializing in pipeline, process and completion services, specifically focused on technology to solve unique challenges within the energy community.

Source: Company Press Release.

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
