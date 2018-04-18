Caprock selects Honeywell for cryogenic gas processing plant in US

Houston-based Caprock Midstream has chosen Honeywell UOP Russell business to provide a high-recovery cryogenic gas processing plant for its Pecos Bend facility in West Texas, US.

The new plant will be equipped to extract 99% of ethane and 100% of propane and heavier hydrocarbons from natural gas in the Permian basin.

Under the terms of the contract, Honeywell's UOP Russell will be responsible for the design, supply and installation of a modular cryogenic plant, refrigeration, dehydration and acid gas removal units; a facility control system; flare system; and required electrical equipment.

Honeywell UOP Russell business director Neil Eckersley said: "Caprock chose the Honeywell solution because it's a proven and cost-effective way to extract natural gas liquids, built on our experience with more than 130 previous cryogenic units.

"But in addition, we're providing a lifecycle solution that includes start-up services, operator assistance and training, and ongoing technical services."

The new plant will use Process Insight Reliability Advisor, a Honeywell Connected Plant service which provides ongoing monitoring, early event detection and mitigation of performance issues.

Additionally, the plant will feature an advanced cycle Recycle Split Vapor (RSV) process to recover natural gas liquids (NGLs) from feed gas for use as petrochemical feedstocks.

Caprock Midstream chief operating officer David Ferer said: "We're extremely pleased to be working again with Honeywell on our Pecos Bend processing plant expansion.

"Honeywell brings immense technological and project experience in support of Caprock's continued fast-paced growth in the Permian. With Train III under construction and Train IV in the engineering stage, both UOPR RSV plants, Caprock will have expanded its processing capacity to 540 million cubic feet per day by early 2019."

Honeywell said that the plant, which will also accommodate the NGL-rich gas in Pecos County, allows Caprock to offer more favorable processing terms to the gas producers.