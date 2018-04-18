Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Caprock selects Honeywell for cryogenic gas processing plant in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 April 2018

Houston-based Caprock Midstream has chosen Honeywell UOP Russell business to provide a high-recovery cryogenic gas processing plant for its Pecos Bend facility in West Texas, US.

The new plant will be equipped to extract 99% of ethane and 100% of propane and heavier hydrocarbons from natural gas in the Permian basin.

Under the terms of the contract, Honeywell's UOP Russell will be responsible for the design, supply and installation of a modular cryogenic plant, refrigeration, dehydration and acid gas removal units; a facility control system; flare system; and required electrical equipment.

Honeywell UOP Russell business director Neil Eckersley said: "Caprock chose the Honeywell solution because it's a proven and cost-effective way to extract natural gas liquids, built on our experience with more than 130 previous cryogenic units.

"But in addition, we're providing a lifecycle solution that includes start-up services, operator assistance and training, and ongoing technical services."

The new plant will use Process Insight Reliability Advisor, a Honeywell Connected Plant service which provides ongoing monitoring, early event detection and mitigation of performance issues.

Additionally, the plant will feature an advanced cycle Recycle Split Vapor (RSV) process to recover natural gas liquids (NGLs) from feed gas for use as petrochemical feedstocks.

Caprock Midstream chief operating officer David Ferer said: "We're extremely pleased to be working again with Honeywell on our Pecos Bend processing plant expansion.

"Honeywell brings immense technological and project experience in support of Caprock's continued fast-paced growth in the Permian. With Train III under construction and Train IV in the engineering stage, both UOPR RSV plants, Caprock will have expanded its processing capacity to 540 million cubic feet per day by early 2019."

Honeywell said that the plant, which will also accommodate the NGL-rich gas in Pecos County, allows Caprock to offer more favorable processing terms to the gas producers.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.