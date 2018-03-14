Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Cardinal to deploy Honeywell’s cryogenic gas plant at Iron Horse project

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

Honeywell said that Cardinal Midstream III will deploy its UOP Russell modular cryogenic equipment at the Iron Horse gas processing complex in Oklahoma, US.

The equipment will process 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas at the facility located in Grady County.

The cryogenic processing plant is part of the Iron Horse System that will include more than 160km of gas gathering pipeline and a number of compressor stations in the Oklahoma. The initial Iron Horse System will span Canadian, Grady, Caddo and McClain counties.

Cardinal Midstream plans to commission the first natural gas processing plant of the Iron Horse System in the third quarter of this year.

The site is designed to accommodate additional expansions that would lead to a total processing capacity to 600 MMcf/d to serve production growth. 

Honeywell UOP Russell business director Craig Ranta said: "Cardinal chose to go with Honeywell due to our proven approach to gas processing solutions that increase yields of high-value natural gas liquids (NGLs).

"We're delivering a customized plant to match the rich feed gas composition in the basin, while the high NGL recovery helps Cardinal be more competitive in capturing contracts from producers."

Customized as per the requirements of the location, the gas processing plant is based on a modular design that brings down project schedules. Further, the modular design is also claimed to provide a custom, reliable gas-specific plant which comes with a proven uptime.

According to Honeywell, cryogenic gas processing plants bring down the temperature of natural gas till the heavier and more valuable natural gas liquids (NGLs) convert into liquids. These liquids including propane, ethane and butanes can be utilized as fuels, fuel-blending components and as other petrochemicals.

The plant is designed to accommodate the NGL-rich gas located in Oklahoma, the company added.

