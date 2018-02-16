CB&I bags $95m contract for Thai ethylene plant

CB&I has secured a contract valued over $95m from Samsung Engineering (Thailand) for a brownfield ethylene plant at PTT Global Chemical's (PTTGC) petrochemicals complex in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, Thailand.

CB&I's scope of work includes the license and basic engineering of the ethylene plant and pyrolysis gasoline hydrogenation unit. It also includes detailed engineering and material supply of SRT (Short Residence Time) pyrolysis heaters.

The plant will use CB&I's latest generation ethylene technology for the production of polymer grade ethylene, propylene and other byproducts, with a nameplate capacity of 500,000 metric tons per year of ethylene and 250,000 metric tons per year of propylene.

CB&I technology executive vice president Daniel M. McCarthy said: "CB&I looks forward to providing the technology license and heater supply to this ethylene plant in Thailand.

"This award is the third CB&I licensed ethylene plant for PTTGC and further expands our presence in Asia."

Source: Company Press Release