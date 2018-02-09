CB&I wins contract for ADNOC refining crude flexibility project

CB&I has won a contract from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to build a Crude Flexibility Project (CFP) valued at more than $500m in Ruwais, UAE.

CB&I is part of a joint venture led by Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd., that will execute the $3.1 billion CFP, which will upgrade the Ruwais Refinery to process heavier offshore crude oil from Upper Zakum fields. CB&I's scope of work includes the engineering and procurement for two atmospheric residue desulfurization units, which were previously licensed by Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and CB&I.

Additionally, CB&I's scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction for 14 flat-bottom tanks and ten process heaters. Approximately 40 percent of the value of the project is expected to be spent in the UAE supply chain.

CB&I president and CEO Patrick K. Mullen said: "This award builds on CB&I's proven experience in the refining industry.

"CB&I and Samsung have a history of successful collaboration and safe execution, and we look forward to working with ADNOC Refining to supply these units that will reduce sulfur, enhancing the ability of Ruwais petroleum products to compete on the world market while meeting stringent international environmental regulations."

Source: Company Press Release