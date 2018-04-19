Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
CB&I wins ethylene technology contract for Chinese petrochemical plant

Published 19 April 2018

CB&I has won an ethylene technology contract from Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical’s subsidiary Lianyungang Petrochemical for its petrochemical facility in China.

CB&I's scope of work includes a process design package, heater engineering and technology license for two ethylene plants with a capacity of 1,250 kta each at Lianyungang's petrochemical facility in Jiangsu Province, China.

This design will utilize CB&I's market-leading, low-cost ethane cracker flowsheet which reduces investment costs by eliminating plant equipment.

Once complete, these will be China's first ethylene plants to crack 100 percent ethane feed, signifying a new wave of ethylene projects fed by shale gas ethane sourced from the U.S. Currently, all large ethylene plants in China crack mixed feeds or liquid feeds.

CB&I technology executive vice president Daniel M. McCarthy said: "CB&I is already a leading technology provider for the Chinese petrochemical industry.

"Being the first company to license a unit in this new wave of ethane-only cracker projects in China not only enhances our business in the region, it puts CB&I in a better position to win future awards in the market."

Source: Company Press Release.

