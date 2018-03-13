Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Chevron commissions ethane cracker at Cedar Bayou facility in Texas, US

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 March 2018

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company has commissioned a new ethane cracker at its Cedar Bayou facility in Baytown, Texas.

Said to be one of the largest and most energy efficient crackers in the world, the unit will have a peak production capacity of 1.5 million metric tons/3.3 billion lbs. per year.

The ethane cracker unit has been developed as part of the company’s US Gulf Coast Petrochemicals Project (USGCPP), which also includes development of two new Marlex polyethylene units in Old Ocean, Texas.

The two new polyethylene units, each with an annual capacity of 500,000t, were commissioned in September 2017. 

Chevron Phillips Chemical president and CEO Mark Lashier said: “Construction of these world-scale assets has been ongoing since 2014 and today, we are entering a new era of growth.

“With global demand for ethylene and polyethylene poised for sustained long-term growth, the US Gulf Coast Petrochemicals Project will allow Chevron Phillips Chemical to deliver high-quality products to our customers across the country and around the globe.”

The ethylene produced by the new ethane cracker will be used to meet the needs of the company’s derivative units.

Additionally, the ethylene will feed the company’s AlphaPlus normal alpha olefins plants which are used for polyethylene comonomers, plasticizers, synthetic motor oils, lubricants, automotive additives, surfactants, paper sizing, among others.

Chevron said that the two new polyethylene units at Old Ocean, Texas are capable of producing a wide variety of products, ranging from metallocene linear low-density polyethylene to Advanced Dual Loop bimodal polyethylene resins. 

Lashier added: “Born from the shale revolution that is providing low-cost feedstock, the U.S. Gulf Coast Petrochemicals Project is the most transformational project in the history of our company.

“Our company and our growing employee base, the communities we call home, and the entire Gulf Coast region’s economy will benefit for decades to come as our project comes to life.”

The USGCPP employed approximately 10,000 people at peak construction phase and has generated 400 additional permanent jobs.

