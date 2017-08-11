Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Clyde Bergemann Ltd, Glasgow Secures Order of More Than $1 Mio. for Boiler Efficiency Equipment for Nigerian Refinery

Published 11 August 2017

Another major success for Clyde Bergemann Ltd (CBS), part of the globally operating Clyde Bergemann Power Group, as it secures a large order for more than 200 retractable sootblowers.

The products, valued at over $1 million, are to be manufactured in Glasgow and installed in the extensive Dangote Refinery Complex in Nigeria. The plant will include a 650,000-b/d crude distillation unit and 3.6 million tonne/year polypropylene plant once complete.  

JNK Heaters Co., Ltd, Korea, the heater supplier on the plant, awarded the contract to CBS, recognising the petrochemical market expertise that the company could bring. The order was placed in June after a thorough tendering and enquiry process that began when Engineers India Ltd were awarded the project management consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction management contracts in 2013.

The scope of supplies includes the design and manufacture of 231 sootblowers equipped with highly efficient cleaning nozzles that maximise cleaning impact with minimal use of blowing media. The established products will be designed to operate within a hazardous gas environment and are certified accordingly.

Work has started on the order with a delivery date of early 2018. 

Michael Peoples, Managing Director of Clyde Bergemann Ltd, stated: "Securing this contract was achieved through some excellent work from our Glasgow based sales and technical teams who worked very closely with our CBEU Sales colleagues and our agent in Korea (KPNI).  We look forward to the competitive proposition presented to our business and our objective to deliver on time and within budget."



Source: Company Press Release

