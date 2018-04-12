Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

ConocoPhillips to cut 450 jobs in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 April 2018

US-based oil giant ConocoPhillips is set to cut about 450 jobs across its UK operations between October this year and April 2020.

The latest move follows a voluntary redundancy programme after the company plans to cease Southern North Sea production at the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal later this year.

The terminal is located on the Lincolnshire coast in England, UK.

The US-based oil firm was involved with the Lincolnshire terminal via an equal joint venture with the UK oil giant BP.

In March 2016, Conoco said it was aiming at phased decommissioning programme for offshore infrastructure connected to defunct fields which feed into the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal.

A Conoco spokesman said: “A number of the ConocoPhillips-operated gas fields which feed into the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal have ceased production, and ConocoPhillips has developed a phased decommissioning programme to responsibly decommission the offshore infrastructure in those fields over the coming years.”

“We fully recognise the importance of the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal and associated infrastructure and are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the economic recovery of remaining gas resources in the area is maximised,” according to a spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Authority.

Currently, ConocoPhillips employs 1,300 staff and contractors in offshore and onshore operations in the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK-based oilfield services provider Petrofac said that it was expecting to cut nearly 90 jobs held by onshore staff and contractors.

Petrofac stated: “We have implemented a number of initiatives to ensure we can remain an efficient, competitive and sustainable business with operational excellence and investment in technology at the forefront of our delivery model.”

“To support these changes, we are consulting with our onshore employees in the UK on the future size of our business.”

A Petrofac spokesperson said that final decisions will only be made after full consultation with employees and their representatives.

