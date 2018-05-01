Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Cooper Energy and partners to buy out BHP’s stake in Minerva gas plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2018

BHP Billiton will exit from the Minerva gas plant in the onshore Otway Basin in the Australian state of Victoria by selling its stake of 90% to Cooper Energy, AWE and Mitsui E&P Australia for an undisclosed price.

The three companies have signed an agreement with BHP Billiton Petroleum (Victoria) in this connection.

Currently, Cooper Energy holds the remaining 10% stake in the plant, which has gas processing capacity of nearly 150 terajoules per day.

Post-completion of the transaction, Cooper Energy will take its ownership to 50% in the Minerva gas plant while AWE and Mitsui E&P Australia will each own a stake of 25%.

Located about 5km north-west of Port Campbell, the Minerva gas plant was put into service in January 2005. The gas plant is directly connected to the SEAGas Port Campbell to Adelaide pipeline and to the South West Pipeline, both owned by APA Group.

The new stakes in the Minerva gas plant will help the trio to secure a prime asset in the Otway Basin where they are partners in the Casino Henry gas project. Cooper Energy is the operator of the offshore Casino Henry gas project with a stake of 50% while AWE and Mitsui E&P Australia own 25% each.

Cooper Energy managing director David Maxwell said: “The Minerva Gas Plant is one of 3 gas processing plants located onshore Victoria that are currently processing gas from the offshore Otway Basin.

“Our analysis indicates the plant can offer a highly competitive processing option for gas from Casino Henry and other gas fields in the region. Ownership of the plant has clear strategic merit and can significantly further enhance the economics of Otway Basin gas development and production.”

The deal will not affect ownership of the offshore Minerva gas field and offshore gas pipeline, which is owned 90% by BHP and 10% by Cooper Energy.

Cooper Energy said that the Casino Henry partners have advanced preliminary engineering design work for processing gas at the Minerva gas plant. This would need a 0.25km pipeline tie-in to be constructed along with modification of well control systems to link to the Casino Henry project.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.