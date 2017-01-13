David Paradis Appointed President of Weir Flow Control

The Weir Group PLC has appointed David Paradis to its Group Executive as President of the Weir Flow Control Division

David will take up his new role from 23 January 2017.

David succeeds John Heasley who was appointed Weir Group Chief Financial Officer in October 2016. David is currently President of Weir Oil & Gas’ Pressure Pumping business, which is the world’s leading supplier of solutions to the hydraulic fracturing industry. Before joining Weir, he spent 22 years working in the flow control industry including 14 years with Tyco Flow Control where his experience included API standards and serving as Global Director of Sales, Marketing and Strategy of their Pressure Management Group. David is a mechanical engineering and MBA graduate of Texas A&M University.

Commenting on the appointment, Weir Group Chief Executive Officer Jon Stanton said:

“David is a great leader and his appointment reflects the depth and strength of the management team at Weir. He has led Pressure Pumping, the Group’s largest business unit, with distinction through challenging markets. During this time he has improved safety and increased investment in research and development that has helped deliver differentiated technology that extends Weir’s leadership positions in attractive upstream markets.”

David Paradis said:

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Weir Flow Control. It is a business with great people and great potential. Across Weir there is a passion for delivering innovative technology and outstanding customer service and we’ll build on those strengths to help make our customers even more successful.”

Source: Company Press Release