Refining & Petrochemicals News

Enterprise Products starts operations at Orla gas processing plant in Texas

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2018

Enterprise Products Partners, a Texas-based midstream company has started commercial operations at its new Orla cryogenic natural gas processing complex in Texas by commissioning the initial processing train Orla 1.

The Orla 1 gas processing plant, which is being built in the Delaware Basin, in Reeves County, has been designed to have a capacity of 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas.

According to Enterprise Products, the Orla 1 plant has the capability of extracting more than 40,000 barrels per day (BPD) of natural gas liquids (NGL).

The company has scheduled to commission the Orla 2 processing train in the fourth quarter of this year followed by the Orla 3 processing train in 2019.

Once completed, the three processing trains will have a combined processing capacity of up to 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas apart from having the capacity to produce 150,000BPD of NGLs.

Enterprise’s general partner CEO A.J. “Jim” Teague said: “The start of operations at our Orla natural gas processing complex will facilitate continued growth of natural gas and NGL production in the Permian Basin, which is expected to double over the next four years.

“The completion of the three trains at Orla, along with Enterprise’s existing assets, will increase our processing capacity in the Permian Basin to 1.5 Bcf/d.”

Teague added that the three trains along with the company’s integrated midstream network made up of NGL fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas will help producers in Delaware Basin with flow assurance and access to growing domestic and global markets.

Enterprise, said that apart from the Orla 1 processing train, it has also commissioned a 112.6km natural gas pipeline. This pipeline connects the new cryogenic natural gas processing plant to the company’s existing intrastate natural gas pipeline system and an extension of its NGL system to offer producers with takeaway capacity and direct access to its network of NGL assets.

Earlier, this month, Enterprise Products commissioned the 670km long Midland-to-Sealy crude oil pipeline in Texas, which is capable of delivering 540,000BPD.

