Refining & Petrochemicals News

Enterprise Products to expand Orla Natural Gas processing complex in West Texas

Published 03 January 2018

Enterprise Products Partners has announced that the partnership plans to add 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of incremental capacity at its cryogenic natural gas processing facility under construction near Orla, Texas in Reeves County.

The addition of a third processing train at Orla would increase inlet volume capacity to 900 MMcf/d and allow Enterprise to expand its natural gas liquids (“NGL”) extraction capabilities by an incremental 40,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) to 120,000 BPD. The third processing train is expected to begin service in the second quarter of 2019 and will complement trains one and two, which are on schedule for completion in the second and third quarters of 2018, respectively.

“The ongoing expansion of our Orla facility is being driven by the continued growth of NGL-rich natural gas production in the Delaware Basin and is supported by long-term commitments with producers”

“The ongoing expansion of our Orla facility is being driven by the continued growth of NGL-rich natural gas production in the Delaware Basin and is supported by long-term commitments with producers,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “Over the next five years, supplies of natural gas and NGLs in the Permian Basin could nearly double, and Orla is ideally situated to capitalize on growth opportunities in the region. With connections to our integrated natural gas and NGL infrastructure network, Orla is a key component in providing our customers access to the growing petrochemical industry along the Gulf Coast, as well as the export demand for U.S. production.”

Mixed NGLs from Orla will be delivered into Enterprise’s fully integrated pipeline system, including the new Shin Oak Pipeline which is currently under construction and scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2019. Residual natural gas from Orla will be transported to the Waha area through a 68-mile, 36-inch diameter pipeline scheduled to begin service commensurate with the first Orla train, and will connect to Enterprise’s Texas Intrastate pipeline system at the Waha hub. Upon completion of the Orla expansion projects, Enterprise will have total natural gas processing capacity of more than 1.2 billion cubic feet per day, and the capability to extract more than 200,000 BPD of NGLs in the Permian Basin.



Source: Company Press Release

