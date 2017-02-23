Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Enterprise Products Partners signs natural gas processing agreements

Published 23 February 2017

Enterprise Products Partners has renegotiated and extended an agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra’s production in the Pinedale Field in southwestern Wyoming.

The agreement secures a 20-year supply of natural gas for Enterprise’s Pioneer cryogenic processing facility in Sublette County, Wyoming.

The Pioneer cryogenic natural gas processing facility has a total capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) and can extract up to 36,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGL”). The Pioneer complex also includes a silica gel unit that can process 600 MMcf/d of natural gas and extract up to 1,800 BPD of NGLs, sold as a condensate in the local market. Enterprise’s Mid-America Pipeline provides takeaway capacity for the NGLs extracted and offers access to the most attractive markets along the Gulf Coast.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Ultra, which continues our relationship with one of the region’s top producers,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “We expect our Pioneer facility to operate at near full capacity for the next five to ten years. In addition to providing Enterprise with a long-term supply of NGLs for our integrated assets, the agreement further illustrates our commitment and capability to provide our customers with flow assurance and reliability from the wellhead to markets.”

The Ultra agreement is the second long-term contract Enterprise has executed with a Green River Basin producer in the past three months to supply incremental natural gas to the company’s Pioneer processing plant. In December 2016, Enterprise began processing Linn Energy’s Jonah Field production. Teague added that Enterprise’s continued investment in Gulf Coast infrastructure is allowing producers to increase the value of their production by providing access to growing demand for NGL feedstocks by petrochemical plants, as well as export opportunities.



Source: Company Press Release

