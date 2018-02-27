Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Equate to deploy Honeywell’s solutions at Kuwaiti petrochemical plants

Published 27 February 2018

Equate Petrochemical has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Honeywell to use the latter’s technologies to support operations at its industrial complexes in Kuwait.

EQUATE is currently the owner and single-operator of several fully integrated world-class petrochemical complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe. The company is Kuwait's first international petrochemical joint venture and the world's second-largest producer of ethylene glycol (EG).

Honeywell Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon president George Bou Mitri said: "As a global software-industrial company, Honeywell has supplied the petrochemical industry with leading technologies and services for decades.

"After half a century in Kuwait, Honeywell's commitment to deliver solutions that enhance the productivity of our customers is as strong as ever. We are proud to work with EQUATE to build local petrochemical capability that supports the New Kuwait 2035 strategy to become a global hub for the oil, gas and petrochemicals industry."

As part of the MOU, EQUATE will test newly released Honeywell technologies, including the latest additions to the Honeywell Connected Plant portfolio, as well as assess EQUATE's requirements and new ideas at Honeywell facilities.

The companies will join efforts to analyze EQUATE's needs and create added value through increased productivity and reduced downtime, setting a new standard for the petrochemical industry in the region.

EQUATE technical services vice president Tareq Jafar Al-Kandari, said: "We are firm believers that success requires input from all our key stakeholders, including our technology suppliers, such as Honeywell.

"Being part of the global petrochemical industry with operations in three continents and contributing to various economies, EQUATE is strongly committed to absolute reliability and sustainability in all operations and activities.

“Our relationship with Honeywell is based on innovation and trust, which are key factors to ensure overall progress."

Honeywell has had a presence in Kuwait for more than 53 years and is the leading automation provider in the country that has about 9% of the world's oil reserves and is among the world's top ten oil exporters.

Honeywell has successfully delivered more than 2,000 projects in Kuwait and services 50 sites daily.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.