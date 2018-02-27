Equate to deploy Honeywell’s solutions at Kuwaiti petrochemical plants

Equate Petrochemical has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Honeywell to use the latter’s technologies to support operations at its industrial complexes in Kuwait.

EQUATE is currently the owner and single-operator of several fully integrated world-class petrochemical complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe. The company is Kuwait's first international petrochemical joint venture and the world's second-largest producer of ethylene glycol (EG).

Honeywell Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon president George Bou Mitri said: "As a global software-industrial company, Honeywell has supplied the petrochemical industry with leading technologies and services for decades.

"After half a century in Kuwait, Honeywell's commitment to deliver solutions that enhance the productivity of our customers is as strong as ever. We are proud to work with EQUATE to build local petrochemical capability that supports the New Kuwait 2035 strategy to become a global hub for the oil, gas and petrochemicals industry."

As part of the MOU, EQUATE will test newly released Honeywell technologies, including the latest additions to the Honeywell Connected Plant portfolio, as well as assess EQUATE's requirements and new ideas at Honeywell facilities.

The companies will join efforts to analyze EQUATE's needs and create added value through increased productivity and reduced downtime, setting a new standard for the petrochemical industry in the region.

EQUATE technical services vice president Tareq Jafar Al-Kandari, said: "We are firm believers that success requires input from all our key stakeholders, including our technology suppliers, such as Honeywell.

"Being part of the global petrochemical industry with operations in three continents and contributing to various economies, EQUATE is strongly committed to absolute reliability and sustainability in all operations and activities.

“Our relationship with Honeywell is based on innovation and trust, which are key factors to ensure overall progress."

Honeywell has had a presence in Kuwait for more than 53 years and is the leading automation provider in the country that has about 9% of the world's oil reserves and is among the world's top ten oil exporters.

Honeywell has successfully delivered more than 2,000 projects in Kuwait and services 50 sites daily.

Source: Company Press Release