Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

ExxonMobil, SABIC to conduct study on Texas petrochemical project

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 May 2017

ExxonMobil and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) have signed an agreement to carry out a detailed study of the proposed jointly-owned petrochemical complex in Texas, US.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz and US President Donald Trump. It marks the next phase of the petrochemical project, dubbed the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

Also part of the deal is to initiate the planning process for front-end engineering and design work of the project apart from various other technical and commercial aspects.

ExxonMobil Saudi Arabia president, chairman and CEO Philippe Ducom said: “This agreement represents an important step in the progression of the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project.

“We have a long and successful relationship with SABIC, which will be enhanced by this potential project that will create value for our companies and our communities.”

Last month, ExxonMobil and SABIC had selected a location in the San Patricio County for the proposed petrochemical complex.

Located in an area abundant in natural gas liquids feedstock, the 1300-acre site is believed to have all the necessary infrastructure for the project’s operation.

Part of ExxonMobil’s $20bn Growing the Gulf investment program, the proposed project would feature an ethane steam cracker with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of ethylene. Depending on the results of the ongoing studies, the produced ethylene will be fed to a monoethylene glycol unit and a couple of polyethylene units.

SABIC vice chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said: “It marks a new opportunity for the two companies to continue our historic collaboration, which goes back to 35 years, and builds on our long-term relationship.

“We hope this potential first-ever joint venture with ExxonMobil in the US will lead to additional promising projects that meet the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of Saudi Arabia and the US.”

The partners are to make a final decision on the petrochemical project anytime next year.

Image: Sabic and ExxonMobil will develop a new petrochemical project in Texas. Photo: courtesy of SABIC.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.