ExxonMobil Singapore Refinery to expand Group II base stock production

ExxonMobil announced the expansion of its Singapore refinery to support the production of the company’s EHC Group II base stocks, which will strengthen the global supply of these products and enhance the Singapore facility’s competitiveness. Construction is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2017 with completion anticipated in 2019.

ExxonMobil’s EHC product line has been designed to maximize the performance of all major automotive engine oil grades and to enhance the performance of finished lubricants used in multiple industries.

“Our new investment in Group II base stocks will enable our customers to blend lubricants that satisfy more stringent specifications, help reduce emissions, and improve fuel economy and low-temperature performance,” said Ted Walko, global basestock and specialties marketing manager.

“This project, combined with the company’s construction of a hydrocracker unit currently under way in Rotterdam, demonstrates ExxonMobil’s commitment to delivering value to our customers through industry-leading, globally consistent base stock quality and supply reliability.”

The expansion project represents the latest in a series of recent ExxonMobil investments in base stock production, including a previous expansion of capacity at the Singapore refinery in 2014, a recently commissioned project at the company’s major integrated facility in Baytown, Texas, and introduction of Group II base stocks into European markets ahead of the anticipated completion of the new Rotterdam hydrocracker unit in 2018.

“Our latest investment affirms our confidence in Singapore, where we have a strong manufacturing base and operate ExxonMobil’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex,” said Gan Seow Kee, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “We continue to invest in our Singapore facility to improve supply to customers and the competitiveness of our manufacturing assets, all with a focus on long-term business growth in Asia Pacific.”

Work also continues on a previously announced cogeneration project at the Singapore refinery, expected to be completed by the end of 2017, which will improve the facility’s energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

Source: Company Press Release