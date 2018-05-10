Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

ExxonMobil’s Esso Italiana to sell Augusta refinery in Italy to Sonatrach

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 May 2018

Esso Italiana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil has agreed to sell its Augusta refinery in Sicily, Italy and other assets to Algerian state-owned oil company Sonatrach for an undisclosed price.

Also included in the deal are three fuel terminals located in Augusta, Palermo and Naples, and their associated pipelines.

The Augusta refinery has a capacity of processing 175,000 barrels of oil per day, reported Reuters. Capable of processing Sahara Blend as well as residual fuel from Skikda, the Augusta refinery is being planned to be integrated directly into Sonatrach's refining system.

The transaction marks the Algerian company’s first investment in international refining in Italy.

Sonatrach CEO Ould Kaddour said: "The geographical proximity of Italy and the privileged relations that have always linked SONATRACH to this country make it natural that our first acquisition in refining should be in Italy. The Augusta refinery represents an ideal asset geographically and in terms of potential synergies with the Skikda refinery.

“We intend to ensure the continuity of its management, the stability of employment and continue to advance its already high standards in terms of health, safety and respect for the environment. SONATRACH also intends to establish and foster an open and permanent dialogue with all stakeholders in this operation.”

As part of the deal, Esso Italiana and the companies of the ExxonMobil Group will also sign long-term commercial and technological contracts with Sonatrach.   

The agreements relate to the supply of petroleum products, operational and development activities and the use of fuel depots in Augusta, Palermo and Naples. 

The transaction will not impact Esso branded service stations, fuels and lubricants wholesalers, and also ExxonMobil’s other operations in Italy.

Esso Italiana president and CEO Gianni Murano said: “The decision is the result of a thorough and careful evaluation.

“Our commitment to Italy, the country where we have been operating for more than 125 years, is not diminished. Esso Italiana and the companies of the group will continue to serve the market and its customers.”

The transaction is expected to be closed by the year end and will be subject to regulatory to relevant approvals and other conditions. Following the completion of the deal, 660 Esso Italiana employees at the facilities involved in the transaction will be transferred to Sonatrach.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.