Refining & Petrochemicals News

Flowserve to supply pumping equipment for Hengli refining complex in China

Published 16 February 2017

Flowserve has announced an order close to $80m to provide pumps and ebulators for the Hengli Integrated Refining Complex Project, a 400,000 barrel-per-day final conversion refinery on Changxing Island in Dalian, Liaoning Province in China.

The order includes nearly 200 pumps, which will be used in an integrated refining and petrochemical project for the Hengli Petrochemical Complex. Flowserve will work in coordination with SINOPEC Luoyang Petrochemical Engineering Corporation (LPEC).

“A project of this size requires an ongoing supply of reliable, high-quality equipment to enable full and successful operation,” said Kim Jackson, President, Flowserve Engineered Product Operations. “Our team is committed to meeting demands on this scale, and our geographic accessibility and extensive experience with orders of this magnitude make us well equipped to do so.”

The Flowserve products will be sourced primarily from its facilities in Vernon, USA; Desio, Italy; and Suzhou, China, with phased deliveries beginning in early 2018 to support the project as it moves forward. In addition to the original equipment award, additional aftermarket awards will exist from this order.



Source: Company Press Release

