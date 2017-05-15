Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Register with EBR
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Fluor begins mechanical construction for Dow Chemical's ethylene derivative plant in Texas

Published 15 May 2017

Fluor has started the mechanical construction for The Dow Chemical's new ethylene derivative plant in Freeport, Texas, US.

“Having recently finished construction of Dow’s ethylene production facility in Freeport safely and on schedule, this project is a natural transition for Fluor and our craft workforce,” said Jack Penley, senior vice president of Construction & Fabrication for Fluor.

“We are proud of our craft workforce’s attention to safety, productivity and experience on the Freeport site over the past five years. We will leverage these best practices and expertise to deliver this project with capital efficiency and schedule certainty for Dow.”

Fluor’s mechanical construction scope includes setting precast and steel structures, piping, equipment, painting and insulation for the unit.

More than 400 craft professionals are expected at peak construction for Fluor’s scope, with mechanical completion planned for 2018.

The unit is designed for the production of High Melt Index polymers such as AFFINITY GA polyolefin elastomers for hot melt adhesives, along with broad capability to produce conventional ENGAGE polyolefin elastomers and AFFINITY polyolefin plastomers for applications in packaging, transportation, infrastructure and consumer markets.

Dow’s Freeport, Texas complex is the largest integrated chemical manufacturing complex in the Western hemisphere.



Source: Company Press Release

Refining & Petrochemicals News

