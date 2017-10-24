Gazprom Neft begins deep conversion project at Serbian refinery

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, through its subsidiary Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), has started construction of a new deep conversion complex (DCC) at its Pančevo Refinery in Serbia with an investment of over €300m.

The new complex will be equipped with delayed coking technology. It is anticipated to be ready in 2019 and will help NIS to start production of petroleum coke (pet coke) which is currently not done in the country.

Gazprom Neft says that the project is an important part of the second phase of a major program to modernize NIS’ refining capacity which it has been executing since 2009.

According to Gazprom Neft, the deep conversion complex will have a capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day which would help the conversion rate of the Pancevo Refinery to reach 99.2%.

Additionally, production of high-quality diesel fuel at the Serbian refinery is expected to grow by over 38%.

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said: “By introducing cutting-edge technological solutions, Gazprom Neft is striving to bring the group’s refineries up to the highest standards globally in terms of conversion rate, energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

“Modernising the oil refining complex is a key strategic objective for us, on the successful implementation of which the overall efficiency of our business largely depends. Under the unstable conditions of today’s energy market, this is becoming a key factor in competitiveness.”

After the complex begins operations, the Pancevo Refinery will terminate the production of high-sulphur fuel oil (mazut).

Gazprom Neft had invested over €540m in the first stage of the Pancevo refinery modernization which saw the construction of a light MHT/DHT hydrocracking and hydrotreating complex, for the production of Euro-5 fuel.

The Gazprom subsidiary holds 56% in NIS, an oil and gas company in which the Serbian government is a major shareholder.

Image: Naftna Industrija Srbije’ Pancevo Refinery in Serbia. Photo: courtesy of Gazprom neft.