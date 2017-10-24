Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Gazprom Neft begins deep conversion project at Serbian refinery

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 October 2017

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, through its subsidiary Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), has started construction of a new deep conversion complex (DCC) at its Pančevo Refinery in Serbia with an investment of over €300m.

The new complex will be equipped with delayed coking technology. It is anticipated to be ready in 2019 and will help NIS to start production of petroleum coke (pet coke) which is currently not done in the country.

Gazprom Neft says that the project is an important part of the second phase of a major program to modernize NIS’ refining capacity which it has been executing since 2009.

According to Gazprom Neft, the deep conversion complex will have a capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day which would help the conversion rate of the Pancevo Refinery to reach 99.2%.

Additionally, production of high-quality diesel fuel at the Serbian refinery is expected to grow by over 38%.

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said: “By introducing cutting-edge technological solutions, Gazprom Neft is striving to bring the group’s refineries up to the highest standards globally in terms of conversion rate, energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

“Modernising the oil refining complex is a key strategic objective for us, on the successful implementation of which the overall efficiency of our business largely depends. Under the unstable conditions of today’s energy market, this is becoming a key factor in competitiveness.”

After the complex begins operations, the Pancevo Refinery will terminate the production of high-sulphur fuel oil (mazut). 

Gazprom Neft had invested over €540m in the first stage of the Pancevo refinery modernization which saw the construction of a light MHT/DHT hydrocracking and hydrotreating complex, for the production of Euro-5 fuel.

The Gazprom subsidiary holds 56% in NIS, an oil and gas company in which the Serbian government is a major shareholder.

Image: Naftna Industrija Srbije’ Pancevo Refinery in Serbia. Photo: courtesy of Gazprom neft.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.