Gazprom’s Omsk Refinery starts production of low-sulphur marine fuel

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 October 2017

Russian gas giant Gazprom Neft says that its Omsk Refinery in Western Siberia has produced its first batch of RMG-80, a marine fuel claimed to be environmentally friendly.

RMG-80 is a low-viscosity residual marine grade fuel having sulphur content of less than 1000ppm which makes it ideal to be used in emission control zones like the North Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the English Channel.

Gazprom says that the Omsk Refinery is looking to dispatch up to 50,000 tonnes of the marine fuel by the end of 2017. It estimates the market potential of the new marine fuel to be 158,000 tonnes per year.

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, the marine bunkering business of Gazprom will be handling the sales of RMG-80.

The low-sulphur marine fuels are produced by the refinery through the catalytic cracking of hydrotreated vacuum gas oil.

According to Gazprom, the formulation of RMG-80 features an additive that decreases cold-flow temperature and stops wax from settling in the fuel.

Gazprom said: “Production of this new marine fuel has been made possible through a project involving the reconstruction of commercial production facilities, implemented as part of the Omsk Refinery’s thoroughgoing modernisation programme.”

It revealed that pipelines of more than 3km were installed during reconstruction, extending from the KT-1/1 atmospheric residue deep conversion unit to the compressor station, and the overhead rail loading rack.

The Omsk Refinery with an installed annual capacity of 20.89 million tonnes of oil is considered to be one of the most modern refineries in Russia. The refinery produces nearly 50 varieties of petrochemicals.

Image: The Omsk Refinery intends to ship up to 50,000 tonnes of RMG-80 in 2017. Photo: courtesy of Gazprom Neft PJSC. 

