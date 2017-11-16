Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Hengli to deploy Honeywell's flare and burner technologies to control emissions

Published 16 November 2017

Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery will use Callidus advanced flares and low-nitrogen oxides (NOx) burner technology from Honeywell at its refinery and petrochemicals complex in Changxing Island in Dalian City, China.

Honeywell will provide a 5,000 ton-per-hour flare system that will be the largest in Asia. In addition, Honeywell will provide more than 1,400 Callidus low-NOx burners to provide heat for refinery processes, as well as process design and procurement services, key mechanical equipment and instrumentation.

“Callidus’ advanced burner technology helps refineries and petrochemical plants reduce NOx emissions, better control carbon monoxide emissions and achieve higher fuel efficiency, while our low-VOC flare technology provides excellent combustion performance,” said Henry Liu, vice president and general manager of Honeywell UOP China. “These technologies offer excellent economics and will help Hengli comply with stricter environmental regulations in China.”

Under the Chinese government’s Emission Standard of Pollutants for the Petroleum Refining Industry, emissions of nitrogen oxides from industry furnaces are required to drop 33 percent, from 150 milligrams per cubic meter in 2015 to less than 100 this year. These pollutants are a primary cause of acid rain and increased surface ozone concentration, which have serious and direct impacts on public health and the environment.

Honeywell UOP’s Callidus low-NOx burner technology and customized burners will allow Hengli Petrochemical to reduce NOx emissions to half the limit prescribed under the new emission control regulation. The burners are customized to meet requirements of all types of applications at Hengli, including refinery heaters, reformers, ethylene crackers, and CCR (continuous catalytic reforming) and propane dehydrogenation process heaters.

“Hengli Petrochemical is committed to becoming one of the best petrochemical complexes in the world, and advanced flares and burners are essential to that mission,” said Chen Xinhua, vice chairman of Hengli Petrochemical Company. “We chose Honeywell UOP Callidus as the sole supplier for all burners in the complex and the flare system for the refinery because these technologies meet our criteria for performance and environmental requirements.”

Honeywell recently expanded its China combustion test facility to evaluate the performance of flares. The center, located in Luoyang in Henan Province, is China’s only center capable of testing flare emissions for volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

Hengli Group, founded in 1994, manufactures petrochemicals, polyester, and advanced materials, with operations in weaving, thermal power, machinery, finance, hotels and real estate. In 2010, the company built the Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co., Ltd. Hengli Petrochemical is one of the largest refinery and petrochemical projects in China, with a processing capacity of 20 million tons per year and more than 25 processes in operation.

As part of Honeywell UOP, Callidus Technologies provides total solutions for process heater burners, flares, flare gas recovery systems, thermal oxidizers and selective catalytic reduction units.



Source: Company Press Release

