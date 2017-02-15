Honeywell to supply process technology to Zhejiang petrochemical project in China

Zhejiang Petrochemical (ZPC) has selected Honeywell to provide process technology, engineering design, catalysts and automation control technologies for a new integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province.

Located in a new large industrial site in China, the complex is expected to be the largest crude-to-chemicals complex in China and one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The complex will produce petrochemicals, including aromatics which are used in plastic resins, films and fibers that are the basis for millions of products.

Honeywell UOP Process Technology and Equipment vice-president and general manager Mike Millard said that the contract is for the first phase of a completely new site which is intended to process 20 million tons per year of crude oil and produce 5 million tons per year of aromatics upon completion.

“It will help China meet its goal of self-sufficiency in paraxylene and serve as a major new source of propylene, jet fuel and other products.”

Under the contract, Honeywell will provide UOP Sulfolane, Isomar and Tatoray processes for a two-train LD Parex aromatics complex, which will produce 4 million tons per year of paraxylene, a primary ingredient in plastics.

The new plant will also include an RFCC complex, which will upgrade 5 million tons per year of residual oil into fuels using Honeywell UOP’s RCD Unionfining and RFCC processes.

The scope of the contract also includes supply of an Oleflex propane dehydrogenation unit designed to produce 600,000 tons per year of polymer-grade propylene.

Honeywell Process Solutions – Greater China vice-president and general manager Chen Yan said: “The refining and petrochemical process units at this site will be controlled by the Experion Distributed Control System, which is designed and configured especially for Honeywell UOP processes.

“This integrates all process control and safety systems and automation software under a single architecture, providing ZPC with pre-engineered solutions, faster project execution and an easy-to-use operator interface.”

Honeywell will also provide UOP Unicracking hydrocracker to convert vacuum gas oil into petrochemical feedstocks, two CCR Platforming units to produce aromatics and blend stocks for making high-octane fuels, and a Unionfining naphtha hydrotreating unit to remove sulfur.