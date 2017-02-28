Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

India’s ONGC may acquire Hindustan Petroleum for $6.6bn

Published 28 February 2017

India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is reportedly seeking to acquire a majority stake in the fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in a deal worth Rs 440bn ($6.6bn).

The move is part of the Indian government’s effort to create an integrated public sector oil entity.

ONGC is planning to acquire the government's 51.11% stake in HPCL, reported Press Trust of India.

 An open offer will also be made by ONGC at a later stage to acquire additional 26% stake in HPCL from other shareholders.

A source familiar with the development was quoted by the news agency as saying: “The government is looking at creating an integrated oil company and the idea is to merge an oil producer with a refiner."

The acquisition is expected to add HPCL’s 23.8 million tons of annual oil refining capacity to ONGC's portfolio.

It is also expected to enable ONGC to become one of the largest Indian refiner after Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Reliance Industries and helps it to compete with global oil majors in acquiring foreign assets.

Last week, The Economic Times reported that the government is considering integrating either HPCL or Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) with ONGC.

The plan was seen to be in line with the budget announcement to "create an integrated public sector oil major which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies.”

HPCL currently owns and operates two refineries, one in Mumbai, West Coast with 6.5 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) capacity and the other in Visakhapatnam, East Coast with 8.3 MMTPA of capacity.

Image: HPCL’s oil refinery in Visakhapatnam, India. Photo: courtesy of IM3847 at English Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.