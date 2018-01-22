Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

India’s ONGC to acquire majority stake in HPCL for $5.78bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 January 2018

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed an agreement to acquire 51.11% stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for Rs369bn ($5.78bn).

Under the terms of the deal signed with the Government of India, oil and gas explorer ONGC has agreed to acquire 778,845,375 equity shares in state-owned refiner HPCL for a cash consideration of INR473.97 per share. The deal is planned to be completed by end-January.

ONGC said in a statement: “The acquisition has been undertaken in furtherance of the Government’s objective to combine the various central public sector enterprises to give them capacity to bear higher risks, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for the stakeholders and create an ‘oil major’ which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies.”

The company said that acquisition would help in diversifying its cash flow and reduce its vulnerability to changing global crude prices.

With a market share of about 21%, HPCL markets around 35.2 million metric ton (MMT) of petroleum products in the country. It has its refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam and a joint venture refinery at Bhatinda.

HPCL owns the Lube refinery in India and the second largest cross country product pipeline network of about 3500km.

Besides, HPCL owns and operates LPG cavern at Visakhapatnam in joint venture with Total and have 16.96% equity stake in Mangalore Refining and Petrochemicals.

Upon completion of the deal, ONGC is expected to become first vertically integrated oil major company in the country with presence across the entire value chain, the Indian Ministry of Finance said.

Additionally, the firm will have enhanced capacity to bear higher risks and the ability to make higher investment decisions.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement: “Through this economic consolidation, HPCL will join as a member of an integrated oil and gas major group. This will help it in further leveraging synergy at various levels of vertical value chains and look for economic consolidation within and outside the Group.

“However, HPCL will continue to be a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).”

ONGC said that the acquisition includes HPCL’s midstream and downstream assets as well as marketing network.

The transaction, however, is exempt from the requirement to make an open offer.

Image: HPCL’s oil refinery in Visakhapatnam, India. Photo: courtesy of IM3847/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.