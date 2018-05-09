Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Inpex awards pre-FEED contract for Abadi onshore LNG Project to KBR

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 May 2018

Inpex Masela, a subsidiary of Inpex, has awarded a pre front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract to KBR for the Abadi onshore LNG Project in the Masela Block, located in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Under its contract, KBR will be responsible to deliver site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED phase and also an EPC schedule and cost estimate among other services. The company expects the work to be carried out inside six months.

KBR will be conducting studies to determine configuration of the LNG process plant, supporting utilities, and product storage and export facilities.

The US-based EPC company plans to deploy its logistics expertise to deliver solutions for efficient management of construction personnel, materials and equipment owing to the remote location of the LNG plant in Eastern Indonesia.

INPEX Masela is the operator of the Abadi LNG project and the Masela Block with a stake of 65%. It is partnered by Royal Dutch Shell, which holds the remaining stake of 35%.

KBR EMEA & APAC president Jay Ibrahim said: "KBR is a world leader in designing and building LNG facilities and we have a proven record of delivering reliable and tested solutions in a price and schedule driven market. 

"KBR's partnership with Indonesia spans more than 40 years and we are proud to participate in this significant national strategic project."

Last month, KBR had bagged a contract to provide project management and FEED services from Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) for the crude oil-to-chemicals (COTC) complex in Saudi Arabia.

Slated to be commissioned by 2025, the $20bn fully-integrated COTC complex will be designed to process 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil and produce nearly nine million tons of chemicals and base oils annually.

As per the contract terms, KBR will have to finalize the project scope, select technology providers and update on project economics apart from providing front-end engineering and design services.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.