Inpex awards pre-FEED contract for Abadi onshore LNG Project to KBR

Inpex Masela, a subsidiary of Inpex, has awarded a pre front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract to KBR for the Abadi onshore LNG Project in the Masela Block, located in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Under its contract, KBR will be responsible to deliver site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED phase and also an EPC schedule and cost estimate among other services. The company expects the work to be carried out inside six months.

KBR will be conducting studies to determine configuration of the LNG process plant, supporting utilities, and product storage and export facilities.

The US-based EPC company plans to deploy its logistics expertise to deliver solutions for efficient management of construction personnel, materials and equipment owing to the remote location of the LNG plant in Eastern Indonesia.

INPEX Masela is the operator of the Abadi LNG project and the Masela Block with a stake of 65%. It is partnered by Royal Dutch Shell, which holds the remaining stake of 35%.

KBR EMEA & APAC president Jay Ibrahim said: "KBR is a world leader in designing and building LNG facilities and we have a proven record of delivering reliable and tested solutions in a price and schedule driven market.

"KBR's partnership with Indonesia spans more than 40 years and we are proud to participate in this significant national strategic project."

Last month, KBR had bagged a contract to provide project management and FEED services from Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) for the crude oil-to-chemicals (COTC) complex in Saudi Arabia.

Slated to be commissioned by 2025, the $20bn fully-integrated COTC complex will be designed to process 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil and produce nearly nine million tons of chemicals and base oils annually.

As per the contract terms, KBR will have to finalize the project scope, select technology providers and update on project economics apart from providing front-end engineering and design services.