Refining & Petrochemicals News

KBR to license solvent deasphalting technology to ENAP’s Bío Bío refinery

Published 13 April 2018

KBR has won a license and engineering (LBED) contract from ENAP Refinerías (ENAP) to use its ROSE solvent deasphalting technology at the latter’s Bío Bío refinery in Concepcion, Chile.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing and basic engineering design (LBED) for ENAP's upcoming refinery upgrading project in Concepcion. ENAP will be using KBR's proprietary ROSE solvent deasphalting technology for their 30,000 BPSD plant.

The ROSE unit will split residue from a mix of crude oils into deasphalted oil (DAO) and asphaltene, allowing the refinery to upgrade a larger proportion of its oil intake into high-grade products.

The new unit will not change the refinery's total processing capacity but will allow a different product mix and will give the refinery more flexibility to respond to market developments and reduce the environmental footprint of its products.

KBR technology president John Derbyshire said: "We are pleased that KBR's world-leading ROSE technology was selected by ENAP for its integrated refinery complex in Chile.

"We understand the importance of this project to ENAP and are confident we will further enhance their overall refinery performance and competitiveness."

KBR is a global leader in residue upgrading technologies for refineries and has been involved in the licensing, design, engineering, and/or construction of more than 60 ROSE units worldwide with a combined capacity of over 1.5 million barrels per day.

Source: Company Press Release.

