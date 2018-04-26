Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

KBR wins FEED contract for $20bn Saudi oil-to-chemicals complex

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 April 2018

Saudi Aramco and petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) have awarded a contract to KBR to provide project management and front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the $20bn fully-integrated crude oil-to-chemicals (COTC) complex in Saudi Arabia.

The contract award follows the signing of a MoU between Saudi Aramco and SABIC in November 2017 to further the COTC project development.

Under the contract, KBR will be responsible for the finalization of the project scope, selection of technology providers and update on project economics in addition to conducting front-end engineering and design.

Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said: “The award of this second project management contract to KBR not only strengthens the project with additional world-class experience, but is yet another milestone in the Kingdom’s continuous drive to redirect and optimize its abundant natural resources and maximize its chemicals yield.

“With the addition of KBR to the project, Saudi Aramco and SABIC are confident that the right parties are now in place to see the project through its initial phases and the inclusion of a high proportion of local content.”

Scheduled to be by 2025, the COTC complex will be equipped to process 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil and produce approximately nine million tons of chemicals and base oils annually.

SABIC vice-chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said: “This contract award to KBR is a major advance by the two leading industrial companies in Saudi Arabia – SABIC and Saudi Aramco – towards establishing a large petrochemical facility in support of Saudi Arabia’s vision of creating job opportunities, initiating new industrial technologies, and diversifying the product portfolio.”

Saudi Aramco earlier said that the COTC complex would help expand its downstream portfolio, secure new commercial opportunities and reduce focus on the transportation sector.

The two companies plan equally share the investment costs in the project, which is expected to help reduce the country’s reliance on crude.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare> Services> Technology> Biotechnology> Chemicals
Telecoms & IT> IT> Software> Information Management> Collaboration and Knowledge Management> Project Management
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.