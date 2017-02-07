Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Linde awarded contract for LNG plant in Russia

Published 07 February 2017

Linde Group has been selected by Gazprom and Project EPC contractor SRDI Oil & Gas Peton as the licenser for a mid-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, storage and shipment complex in Portovaya, located in Russia at the Baltic Sea.

The plant will liquefy natural gas coming from the nearby compressor station which is part of Gazprom’s Nord Stream pipeline. 

“Gazprom’s Portovaya LNG Project, which was jointly developed with the Russian engineering holding Peton, is of utmost importance for us as it represents another milestone for the successful strategic cooperation between Gazprom and Linde in the area of cryogenic natural gas processing and liquefaction,” said Professor Dr Aldo Belloni, Chief Executive Officer of Linde AG. “With a yearly capacity of around 1.5 million tons of LNG, the plant fits very well into Linde’s LNG plant portfolio, bridging the gap between small- and world-scale LNG projects.”

The plant will use Linde's LIMUM technology, a multi-stage mixed refrigerant process achieving best-in-class energy efficiency, applying its proprietary coil wound heat exchangers. Under the contract with Peton, Linde will perform basic engineering for the process plant and supply the equipment and related bulk material for the cryogenic units of the plant. Both companies are already successfully cooperating on other projects like the Amur Gas Processing Plant (Amur GPP), located in the far east of Russia.

Linde’s Engineering Division has world-class experience across the entire natural gas processing chain, from proprietary process technology to manufacturing specialised, tailor-made cryogenic equipment. This know-how is complemented by Peton’s experience in the design and construction of turnkey projects on the territory of Russia.



Source: Company Press Release

