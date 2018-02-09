Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Lukoil commissions polyethylene reactor at Stavrolen factory in Russia

Published 09 February 2018

Russia-based Lukoil said that it has completed reconstruction of the polyethylene reactor block C of its Stavrolen petrochemical factory in Budyonnovsk.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by President of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov and the Governor of Stavropol Region, Vladimir Vladimirov.

The modernized process train makes it possible to produce a larger variety of products of better quality, reliability and durability. The lifetime of some polyethylene products can exceed 80 years.

Vagit Alekperov and Vladimir Vladimirov held a meeting on Stavrolen further development, including construction of a new gas chemical facility at the factory.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Alekperov noted that "the project will facilitate integrated development of the south of Stavropol Region, create 600 additional jobs and increase tax revenues of the regional budget".

The President of LUKOIL and the Governor also met with employees of LUKOIL Group subsidiaries in Stavropol Region and awarded best performers.

Mr. Alekperov also awarded winners of the LUKOIL President's Children Hockey Cup, held in Stavropol for the first time, and presented a gift certificate to the Director of the Lukomorye sports facility to purchase hockey outfits for children.



Source: Company Press Release

