Maire Tecnimont wins contract for DCU Project at Omsk Refinery in Russia

PKBR Staff Writer Published 16 February 2018

Maire Tecnimont subsidiaries Tecnimont and Tecnimont Russia have been awarded engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) services contract by Gazprom Neft for the Delayed Coking Unit (DCU) project at the Omsk refinery in Russia.

Under the $215m contract, the two companies will provide EPCm services for the DCU project that will be implemented inside the existing Omsk Refinery.

The new DCU will have a feed capacity of 2 million tons per annum (MTA) and is expected to expand the refinery’s capacity for the conversion of heavy residues while maximizing liquid product and producing anode grade quality coke.

With a processing capacity of about 21.3 MTA of crude oil, the Omsk Refinery produces petrol, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel as well as range of aromatics, liquefied petroleum gases, lubricants, additives and catalysts.

Tecnimont Russia will perform a significant portion of the scope of work in its operating center in Moscow.

Maire Tecnimont CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: “After our recent awards in the refining segment, this contract enables us to consolidate the Group’s business in the Delayed Coking Unit process technology, as well as strengthening the strategic relationship with a prominent client such as JSC Gazprom Neft.

“With this important achievement we confirm our outstanding footprint in the Russian Federation, and the reliability of our technology-driven strategy.”

The CDU will comprise five sections which include a coking section, a gas fractionation unit, a section for cleaning liquefied hydrocarbon gases, and an amine regeneration unit.

Gazprom earlier said that the construction of the DCU is a part of the second phase of modernizing its refining assets in a bid to increase production of light petroleum products.

Gazprom Neft processing, logistics and sales deputy CEO Anatoly Cherner earlier said: “Construction of the CDU, together with other projects that form part of the second phase of modernising the plant, allow us to achieve a synergistic effect, bringing the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery closer to achieving the best international standards, increasing refining depth to 97% and yield of light petroleum products to 80%.”

Image: The delayed coking unit is planned to be implemented inside the existing Omsk Refinery in Russia. Photo: courtesy of Gazprom Neft PJSC.

