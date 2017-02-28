Neste Jacobs to deliver simulators for Porvoo refinery’s catalytic cracking unit

Neste Jacobs, a technology, engineering and project management company and Neste, the producer of renewable diesel, have signed an agreement regarding deliveries of NAPCON Simulators to Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit and FCC Gas Recovery Unit to Porvoo refinery.

This delivery is continuation for the previously successfully delivered full scale Operator Training Simulators for core process units of Porvoo refinery and for several Neste’s renewable diesel refineries around the world. The previously installed NAPCON Simulators are in constant use at Porvoo refinery and have now been integrated into continuous maintenance.

“We at Neste consider especially Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit as one of the most challenging and important processing units in the operational as well as financial terms at the refinery. We want to ensure that refinery operations are safe and effective and consider that acquiring a NAPCON Simulator supports achieving these targets in excellent way”, states Neste’s Jukka Kanerva, Vice President, Production of Oil Products.

“We are happy to continue our successful deliveries of NAPCON Simulators to Neste operator training. NAPCON Simulator offers a real-life operator training concept, which will increase operator confidence and save operating costs by increasing plant availability. The scalable NAPCON Simulator is challenging and motivating training for a single beginner as well as a shift of experts”, says Jarmo Suominen, CEO of Neste Jacobs.

Source: Company Press Release