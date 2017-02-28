Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Neste Jacobs to deliver simulators for Porvoo refinery’s catalytic cracking unit

Published 28 February 2017

Neste Jacobs, a technology, engineering and project management company and Neste, the producer of renewable diesel, have signed an agreement regarding deliveries of NAPCON Simulators to Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit and FCC Gas Recovery Unit to Porvoo refinery.

This delivery is continuation for the previously successfully delivered full scale Operator Training Simulators for core process units of Porvoo refinery and for several Neste’s renewable diesel refineries around the world. The previously installed NAPCON Simulators are in constant use at Porvoo refinery and have now been integrated into continuous maintenance.

“We at Neste consider especially Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit as one of the most challenging and important processing units in the operational as well as financial terms at the refinery. We want to ensure that refinery operations are safe and effective and consider that acquiring a NAPCON Simulator supports achieving these targets in excellent way”, states Neste’s Jukka Kanerva, Vice President, Production of Oil Products.

“We are happy to continue our successful deliveries of NAPCON Simulators to Neste operator training. NAPCON Simulator offers a real-life operator training concept, which will increase operator confidence and save operating costs by increasing plant availability. The scalable NAPCON Simulator is challenging and motivating training for a single beginner as well as a shift of experts”, says Jarmo Suominen, CEO of Neste Jacobs.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Diesel
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.