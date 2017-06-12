Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Register with EBR
Refining & Petrochemicals News

New Ultra Tight Thief Hatch Reduces Storage Tank Emissions Conserves Tank Contents

Published 12 June 2017

Emerson’s Enardo™ Model ES-665 offers users industry-leading performance to address emissions regulations

Emerson Automation Solutions has introduced the Enardo ES-665 spring-loaded thief hatch for use on low-pressure storage tanks in oil and gas and other industries. Storage tanks can emit vapours to the environment, which has resulted in tighter regulations and the need for improved emissions control from storage tank devices.

To address this challenge, the ES-665 has been engineered with increased sealing forces, as well as with a tight and consistent fit of the sealing surfaces. The resulting emissions performance of the Enardo ES-665 thief hatch is an industry-leading 0.10 SCFH (standard cubic feet/hour) at 90 percent of setpoint*. The Enardo ES-665, along with Emerson’s other tight-sealing storage tank solutions, also helps conserve tank contents.

The ES-665 provides tank access as well as pressure and vacuum relief to accommodate tank pressure changes that occur under normal conditions. The ES-665 also limits hatch emissions when pressure or vacuum relief is not required.

In addition to its ultra-tight emissions performance, the ES-665 includes an available centre assembly for improved performance of previously installed models, multiple relief settings and material options for application flexibility, and a latching and lockable lid for added security and safety.

For more information, visit www.enardo.com.

* Based on testing at ambient conditions in accordance with API (American Petroleum Institute) 2000 and competitive published data.



Source: Company Press Release

Refining & Petrochemicals News

