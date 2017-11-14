Orpic to commence start up activities at Mina Al Fahal refinery

Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company's (Orpic) Mina Al Fahal Refinery has commenced its startup operations after a major turnaround, maintenance and project activities.

The major turnaround started from 3rd October for a period of 45 days and is planned to complete including start-up on the 16th November 2017.

While Orpic’s key mission is to ensure that its operations run safely and reliably at all time, an increased level of flaring and noise can be expected during start-up activities for a couple of days. While minimizing the impact on the surrounding local community, Orpic relies on the community’s support and understanding during this period of start-up.

The turnaround operations had a total peak workforce of 2,200 people on site and a total of 1,000,000 man-hours spend.

Source: Company Press Release