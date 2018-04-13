Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Outrigger Energy II begins development of tri-stream midstream system in DJ Bason

Published 13 April 2018

Outrigger Energy II has commenced development of a tri-stream midstream system in Weld County in the US state of Colorado.

Outrigger’s system will include wellhead natural gas gathering, a 60 MMCFD cryogenic processing plant, field compressor stations, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering.

Outrigger will construct, own and operate the system which is anchored by long-term acreage dedications from Mallard Exploration. Outrigger is also in advanced discussions with several other area producers and has formulated plans to expand the initial system.

Outrigger has purchased a new cryogenic plant and has begun the permitting process with Weld County and the state of Colorado which will allow the system to be in service by early 2019.

The processing plant will deliver residue gas to Cheyenne Plains Pipeline, a 36-inch diameter line that offers abundant access to both the Cheyenne Hub and to Mid-Continent markets, providing price and delivery advantages over other pipeline choices.

NGLs will be delivered to the Overland Pass Pipeline operated by the Williams Companies and co-owned by ONEOK, Inc. Multiple outlet opportunities exist for crude oil delivery, including Tallgrass’ Pony Express Pipeline system and NGL Energy’s Grand Mesa Pipeline system.

Outrigger CEO Dave Keanini said: “The DJ Basin continues to be one of the most prolific oil and gas resource basins in the country and members of the Outrigger team have spent significant time building and operating midstream systems here in the past.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to the basin and provide a reliable, long-term midstream solution for area producers.”

Source: Company Press Release.

