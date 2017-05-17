Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Petrobras seeks buyers for Azulao natural gas field in Brazil

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 May 2017

Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has unveiled plans to divest the Azulão field in Brazil as part of its sale strategy to raise nearly $21bn by the end of next year.

The company started the disclosure phase of the teaser regarding the transfer of its interest in the field, which is located in the Amazonas Basin.

The Brazilian state-owned oil company has 100% interest in the natural gas asset in Concession BA-3 in Amazonas state, located 290km east of Manaus.

Petrobras stated that the new buyer would get the opportunity to develop and commercialize a natural gas discovery which isn’t too far away from an existing infrastructure in a hydrocarbon field and also the Tucuruí-Manaus power transmission line.

Discovered in 1999, the Azulão field has seen three wells drilled in it, out of which two have been classified as productive. The field was declared to be commercial in 2004 with the declaration to expire in 2031.

Petrobras had discovered a significant volume of natural gas in the field whose reservoirs it says are primarily sandstone having high static pressure and porosity. Further, it says that the land it has rented near the field is large enough to accommodate a power plant and gas treatment plant.

The oil giant wants the prospective bidders to meet at least one of two conditions it has laid out to qualify for a 100% stake in the gas asset.

First of the two requirements is that the bidder must have experience in exploration and production in the Amazonas or Solimões Basin in Brazil. While, the second is that the bidder must hold a minimum thermoelectricity installed capacity of 200Mwh in Brazil.

Petrobras has also put up some other conditions apart from the two requirements. One of them being that the prospective buyer will not be permitted to create a consortium with other companies to take part in the bidding process.

Earlier in the month, the Brazilian oil company announced divestitures of its stake in Petrobras Oil & Gas which owns assets in Africa and the US-located Pasadena Refinery.

Image: Location of the Azulão field in Brazil. Photo: courtesy of Petrobras.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.