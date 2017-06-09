Petrofac signs framework agreement with Petroleum Development Oman

Petrofac has bagged a long-term contract from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to deliver support services for major oil and gas projects.

Financial aspects of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EP+Cm) Support Services contract for 10 years have not been disclosed.

The Framework Agreement (FA) signed by the parties has an option to extend the contract by another five years. It adds upon a three-year programme of EP+Cm support contract delivery Petrofac has carried out on PDO’s behalf.

Petrofac Engineering and Production Services group managing director Craig Muir said: “This is a landmark agreement between our two companies and marks a new level of collaboration between PDO and Petrofac.

“It builds upon a long-standing relationship which spans more than two decades and encompasses a significant number of projects undertaken in Oman on both a lump-sum and reimbursable basis.”

Muir said the priority of the partners will be to deliver quality oil and gas facilities that are technically solid while focusing completely on safety and in-country value.

Petrofac’s Muscat office will support any future projects taken up under the FA for technical delivery and to make sure of generating sustainable in-country value.

As of now, the oilfield services provider on behalf of PDO has accepted two projects through an EP+Cm delivery model. Included in them is a $1.2bn contract awarded in March 2014 for the Rabab Harweel Integrated Project (RHIP) followed up by the $900m contract for the Yibal Khuff project which was awarded in June 2015.

PDO managing director Raoul Restucci said: “PDO seeks a high level of performance and commitment from our supply chain and this agreement reaffirms our determination to work with key partners in our supply chain to deliver real value for Oman and our shareholders.

“It is our firm belief the value that we have already created working closely together can be sustained well into the future and we look forward to extending our partnering with Petrofac in this next phase of our relationship.”

In another development, Petrofac was awarded a contract to carry out a floating wind turbine study by the Carbon Trust’s Floating Wind Joint Industry Project (JIP).

Image: Petrofac bags EP+Cm support contract from PDO. Photo: courtesy of Petrofac Limited.