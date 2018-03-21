Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Petrofac to build sulphur recovery unit for Visakh Refinery expansion project

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 March 2018

Petrofac has bagged a contract worth around $200m from Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) to construct a sulphur recovery unit (SRU) for the Visakh Refinery expansion project in India.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract won by the UK-based oil and gas infrastructure services provider includes licensing and commissioning of the SRU.

As per the terms of the 30-month contract, the SRU package will be built within the existing refinery in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Petrofac engineering & construction growth business group managing director Sunder Kalyanam said: “We are delighted to be supporting HPCL in the delivery of this important package at the Visakh Refinery.

“It is particularly satisfying to be expanding our EPC activities in-country with this award and our recent contract award in Kerala. Both demonstrate our growth strategy in action and the continued strength of our capability in the refinery sector.”

The Visakh Refinery contract for Petrofac follows an EPC contract worth around $135m awarded by Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), earlier this month, for the Kochi Refinery in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Under a 27-month contract, Petrofac will be responsible for a new Motor Sprit (MS) block of refining units, which will boost the current output of the facility to meet India’s Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) automotive fuel quality.

For a similar objective to produce the BS-VI compliant fuels, the Visakh Refinery is undergoing expansion and modernization with an investment of Rs20.92bn ($3.2bn).

The expansion of the Visakh Refinery is being carried out by HPCL to primarily increase its current production capacity of 8.33MMTPA to 15MMTPA.

The refinery expansion project will see setting up of some new units such as a new nine million tonne grassroots refining facility apart from the sulphur recovery unit to be built by Petrofac. It will also involve revamping of certain units, with all the expansion and modernization related work expected to be completed in July 2020.

