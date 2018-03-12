Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Petrofac wins $135m EPC contract for BPCL’s Kochi Refinery

Published 12 March 2018

Petrofac has secured a lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of around $135m from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Located at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery, Kerala, India, the scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and assistance with commissioning.

The 27-month contract is for the addition of a new Motor Sprit (MS) block of refining units, which will increase the current output of the facility to meet India’s BS-VI automotive fuel quality.

Petrofac Engineering & Construction Growth business group managing director Sunder Kalyanam said: “Having previously executed EPC projects in India between 1997 and 2004, we are delighted to have secured this contract to deliver a new complex of units at the BPCL Kochi Refinery.

“This award demonstrates our organic growth ambitions in action, and attests to our strategy of a continued increase in our capabilities in India, a country which holds a special place in our service offering.”

“Petrofac has thriving operational centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi that provide engineering services through a multidisciplinary capability, supporting our projects globally.

“In addition to our core activities, we offer a comprehensive graduate training programme and are committed to social investment. We look forward to continuing to build a sustainable and long-term presence in-country through the safe and timely delivery of this project for BPCL.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.