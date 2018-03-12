Petrofac wins $135m EPC contract for BPCL’s Kochi Refinery

Petrofac has secured a lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of around $135m from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Located at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery, Kerala, India, the scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and assistance with commissioning.

The 27-month contract is for the addition of a new Motor Sprit (MS) block of refining units, which will increase the current output of the facility to meet India’s BS-VI automotive fuel quality.

Petrofac Engineering & Construction Growth business group managing director Sunder Kalyanam said: “Having previously executed EPC projects in India between 1997 and 2004, we are delighted to have secured this contract to deliver a new complex of units at the BPCL Kochi Refinery.

“This award demonstrates our organic growth ambitions in action, and attests to our strategy of a continued increase in our capabilities in India, a country which holds a special place in our service offering.”

“Petrofac has thriving operational centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi that provide engineering services through a multidisciplinary capability, supporting our projects globally.

“In addition to our core activities, we offer a comprehensive graduate training programme and are committed to social investment. We look forward to continuing to build a sustainable and long-term presence in-country through the safe and timely delivery of this project for BPCL.”

Source: Company Press Release