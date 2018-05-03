PetroVietnam Gas inaugurates $439m Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant in Vietnam

PetroVietnam Gas has inaugurated the VND10tn ($439m) Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant in southern Vietnam, which will produce 600 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per day.

The new gas processing plant, which also produces 35 tonnes of condensate a day and other supporting products, has been built in the Khánh An commune in U Minh District in the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

Expected to cover about 10% of Vietnam’s LPG requirement, the Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant has a daily capacity of 6.2 million m3 of gas and can store 8,000 tonnes of LPG and 3,000m3 of condensate.

PetroVietnam Gas said that the Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant will process natural gas procured from resources such as PM3-CAA and Block 46 Cai Nuoc located offshore southern Vietnam and also from the joint development area held by Vietnam with Malaysia.

The Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant has been executed in over 700 days using more than thousands of skilled workers, engineers and experienced professionals, said PetroVietnam Gas.

Established in 1977, PetroVietnam is the trading name of the Vietnamese government-owned Vietnam Oil and Gas Group. The Hanoi-based company is engaged into oil and gas exploration, production, storage, processing along with transportation, distribution and services.

PetroVietnam also undertakes exploration operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Myanmar and Algeria apart from having oil production operations in Iraq and Malaysia.

Earlier, this year, PetroVietnam along with Thailand-based Siam Cement Group (SCG) started construction on the $5.4bn Long Son Petrochemical (LSP) Complex in the southern Vietnamese province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Developed through their joint venture named Long Son Petrochemical, the new petrochemical complex is slated to be completed in 2022 and has been designed to have a yearly capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of olefin.

The Long Son Petrochemical complex will be equipped to produce petrochemical products such as materials for plastics with a capacity of over two million tons per year.

Image: Inauguration of Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant in Vietnam. Photo: courtesy of PETROVIETNAM GAS JOINT STOCK CORPORATION (PV GAS).