Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Portland General Electric scraps plans for two natural gas plants

Published 16 May 2017

Portland General Electric has scrapped its plans to secure permits for two new natural gas-fired power plants in eastern Oregon, US.

The amendment and permit, if approved, would have allowed for the construction of two new generating units at Carty, if the units were selected as the least cost/lowest risk option in a future competitive bidding process for new generating resources. PGE’s request for the amendment was driven by the need to insure that the company has a viable option to secure a cost-effective dispatchable generation resource to provide reliable service to customers.

“We’re currently in bilateral negotiations to acquire dispatchable resources to meet our customers’ energy needs,” said Jim Piro, PGE’s president and CEO. “It’s appropriate for us to suspend the permitting process at Carty until we complete these negotiations.”

Portland General Electric has submitted letters to the Oregon Department of Energy and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, asking for suspension of its request for amendment of the site certificate for the Carty Generating Station near Boardman, Ore. as well as a related air permit application. 

If the company is able to secure capacity through bilateral negotiations PGE will seek approval of the agreements from the Oregon Public Utility Commission along with a waiver to competitive bidding guidelines as necessary.

The company may also propose a competitive request for proposals to acquire any additional needed capacity resources not acquired through the bilateral negotiations.

In addition, PGE proposes to conduct an RFP to acquire approximately 175 average megawatts of new renewable resources (equivalent to a wind nameplate capacity of approximately 500 megawatts).

Adding these new renewables now will allow PGE to capture the benefits of the federal production tax credit for customers – the credit is being eliminated by 2020 – and, when combined with existing wind, solar and hydroelectric facilities, will enable PGE to generate about 50 percent of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2020.

“PGE has maintained an extensive dialogue with our regulators, customers and many stakeholder groups throughout our current resource planning process,” Piro added.

“We appreciate their input, and we’re working hard to identify cost effective options from existing generating resources in the region that could help us both back up our renewable resources and meet our customers’ peak energy needs.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.