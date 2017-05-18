Rosneft and Eni to expand cooperation in Russia and abroad

Rosneft and Eni have signed a cooperation extension agreement in the areas of upstream, refining, marketing and trading during the visit of an Italian delegation to Russia.

The document was signed by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

The Agreement provides for the development of cooperation between Rosneft and Eni in Russia and abroad in the following areas: exploration and production of hydrocarbons, refining, trading, logistics, marketing and sales, petrochemicals, technology and innovation.

The document reinforces the previous agreements between the two companies, specifically in offshore to drill exploration wells as part of joint projects in the Black and Barents seas.

In addition, the parties will consider further expanding their international cooperation, including the Zohr project offshore Egypt, as well as the potential for joint supplies of refined products to the country.

Rosneft and Eni agreed to assess the potential for cooperation in refining at German refineries where both companies are shareholders, including the optimization of feedstock supplies. The parties also intend to consider using Eni technologies to refine heavy oil residues at Rosneft refineries.

Source: Company Press Release