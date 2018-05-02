SABIC, ExxonMobil form JV for ethane cracker plant in Texas

SABIC and ExxonMobil have created a new joint venture (JV) to advance their Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project, a 1.8 million tonne ethane steam cracker plant in Texas.

Planned to be constructed in San Patricio County, the facility will also have other derivative units which include a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

The partners said that the creation of the joint venture enables them to continue advancing the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project, which is slated to enter into operations in the 2021-2022 timeframe.

SABIC vice chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said: “We are very pleased to announce the creation of what is now planned to be the third joint venture between our two companies.

“We look forward to the next phase of the project, which supports not only our goals for global diversification, but also supports Saudi Vision 2030. In addition, we are proud of the role the project will play in enhancing the economic profile of San Patricio County, Texas.”

Apart from the US joint venture, SABIC and ExxonMobil are partners in Kemya petrochemical company in Jubail and Yanpet petrochemical project in Yanbu, both located in Saudi Arabia.

ExxonMobil Chemical president John Verity said: “The new joint venture expands our long relationship with SABIC and builds on the success of several other joint projects.

“The project will create value not only for both of our companies, but for the surrounding communities through the creation of jobs and economic growth. We appreciate the support we’re receiving, and look forward to continuing our conversations with San Patricio County residents and businesses as we progress.”

The Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project, which is yet to complete environmental permitting process, is anticipated to create 6,000 construction jobs during the peak phase. It will also open up 600 new, permanent jobs and nearly 3,500 indirect and induced jobs during operations.

The new ethane cracker plant in Texas is one of the 11 projects announced by ExxonMobil as part of its 10-year, $20bn Growing the Gulf initiative.

Image: SABIC, ExxonMobil are partnering in a 1.8 million tonne ethane steam cracker plant. Photo: courtesy of Vichaya Kiatying-Angsulee/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.