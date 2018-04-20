Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

San Mateo completes expansion of Black River gas processing plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 April 2018

San Mateo Midstream has completed expansion of the Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Eddy County in the US state of New Mexico.

The company, which is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Matador Resources and Five Point Energy, has placed the expanded processing plant into service.

Through the expansion project, the Black River processing plant’s capacity has been increased from 60 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to 260 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The expanded gas processing plant is expected to support Matador Resources, its anchor tenant besides providing processing opportunities for other producers in the Delaware Basin.

San Mateo has also completed connecting a natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline from the Black River processing plant to an NGL pipeline owned by EPIC Y Grade Pipeline. This connection is expected to deliver key benefits to San Mateo’s customers, compared to transporting the NGLs out of the area through trucks.

Matador chairman and CEO Joseph Wm. Foran said: “These efforts ensure firm takeaway capacity for Matador’s natural gas and NGLs coming from our Rustler Breaks and Wolf asset areas, provide reliable transportation for Matador’s oil production from those asset areas by the third quarter of 2018 and establish core assets for the strategic relationship with a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline announced earlier this year.”

San Mateo said that the new NGL connection is also likely to reduce costs of the Black River processing plant, resulting in operational advantages such as reduced operational risks among others.

San Mateo vice president and general manager Matt Spicer said: “Along with the addition of the NGL connection, the Black River Processing Plant and associated residue gas pipeline provide producers reliable transportation for natural gas and NGLs out of the basin.

“As a result of the strong execution of the entire San Mateo team, we believe we have generated significant value for our stakeholders and an attractive natural gas processing option for producers in the area.”

The Black River processing plant is located in Matador Resources’ Rustler Breaks prospect area in the Delaware Basin, and was originally commissioned in August 2016.

